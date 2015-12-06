Columbus Crew 1 Portland Timbers 2: Porter's side claim maiden MLS Cup title

Two goals in the first seven minutes gave Portland Timbers their first MLS Cup title as they triumphed 2-1 against Columbus Crew on Sunday.

Calamitous goalkeeping from Steve Clarke allowed Diego Valeri to put Portland ahead after just 27 seconds at the Columbus Crew Stadium – the fastest goal in MLS Cup history.

And the visitors doubled their advantage just six minutes later, Rodney Wallace heading home unchallenged from close range.

Though Columbus did pull one back through MLS top-scorer Kei Kamara soon after, it was Portland who looked the most likely to extend their lead, twice hitting the post in the second half as they eased to their maiden title.

Portland could not have got off to a better start in their first ever MLS Final, as Clarke's loose touch was pounced upon by Valeri, who bundled the ball home.

The travelling supporters were sent into raptures moments later as Wallace headed in from Lucas Melano cross, though the goal should not have counted as the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Kamara capped a frenetic start with a well-taken goal for Columbus in the 18th minute, before Clarke made amends for his earlier error with an instinctive save to deny Fanendo Adi.

Sierra Leone striker Kamara almost turned the ball into his own net in the midst of a goal-mouth scramble on the hour mark, while Adi went desperately close to a third as his header clipped the upright, but the misses mattered little as Caleb Porter's side claimed a historic victory.