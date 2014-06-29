Columbus Crew fan 'struck by lightning'

Columbus cancelled the match just before it was scheduled to begin at Columbus Crew Stadium after a lightning bolt struck outside the venue.

While the club did not confirm exactly what had happened, a statement from the Crew explained that the game had been called off because "an individual was injured during the inclement weather" and taken to hospital.

The Columbus Dispatch quoted Crew fan Don Lewis, who claimed to have seen a man lying on the ground outside the stadium following the lightning strike.

"He was purple and had his shirt ripped off," Lewis said.

According to reports, emergency personnel treated the man for possible cardiac arrest at the scene before taking him to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

While not confirming how it had happened, Crew chairman Anthony Precourt verified on Twitter that one of the club's fans had been injured.

"We will share more information as we can, but a member (of) our community was severely injured by the weather. Praying for him," Precourt tweeted.

A statement on Columbus Crew's website read: "Prior to the Major League Soccer match between the Columbus Crew and FC Dallas on Saturday, June 28, first responders were called to Crew Stadium to address an incident surrounding the inclement weather that delayed tonight's contest.

"Due to these extenuating circumstances, the match was postponed. During tonight's thunderstorm that caused the severe weather delay, an individual was injured during the inclement weather and was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center."

The Crew also confirmed the match will be rescheduled at a later date.