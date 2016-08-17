Coman injury blow for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make do without the services of Kingsley Coman for the foreseeable future after the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury during training on Wednesday.

Coman went to ground after a duel with Javi Martinez and left the pitch on a stretcher, visibly in pain.

He immediately visited club doctor Volker Braun to determine the extent of the knock and Bayern have now announced the 20-year-old will be unavailable for an indefinite period.

Kingsley set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. More info to follow.Get well soon! August 17, 2016

"Kingsley Coman has suffered an injury and will be out of action for a spell," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The France international sustained capsular ligament damage to his left ankle in training on Wednesday, club medic Dr. Volker Braun announced after examining the player at the Sabener Strasse facility.

"Coman will be sidelined for an indefinite period and is definitely out of the early matches of the new season."

The attacker joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal last season and made 35 appearances in all competitions in 2015-16, scoring six goals in the process.