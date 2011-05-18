Comolli: Dalglish and Wenger share similarities

Comolli worked as a scout for Wenger for seven years, and in just over four months at Liverpool he has already seen enough to compare the rivals.

“The first thing is the quality of the football. Kenny insists on quality of passing and movement on the pitch,” he said.

“Secondly, when you are talking about individual players they both like intelligent players who can see things.

“When Kenny talks about players, he talks about whether they can see a pass in the final third. What about their vision? That’s something that Arsene talks about.

“They both have a massive ability to give confidence to the team and to the players."

Emirates Stadium supremo Wenger is known for his ability to nurture young footballers and prides himself on giving them opportunities.

Prior to his appointment as manager at Anfield, Dalglish had been working as an ambassador for the academy and was familiar with the young players at the club.

This allowed the Scot to introduce the likes of Jay Spearing, Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Kelly, John Flanagan and Jack Robinson into the Liverpool team from the youth setup.

Comolli added: “The other thing they say is: ‘Don’t do anything different to what you have been doing. If I pick you it’s because you are good enough’. That’s a fantastic approach Kenny has got with young players.

“They bring self-belief into the young players by saying ‘you are good enough so that is why you are playing’. That gives fantastic confidence to young players.”

Dalglish and his assistant Steve Clarke have both signed three-year contracts, but the Reds' boss made it clear that signing had not been a concern for him.

“The fact that it only happened now does not take away from our devotion and dedication to get results,” he said.

“This place is much more stable now that it was before, the supporters have smiles on their faces and it is up to us to keep them there as long as we can.”

By Ian Perkins