Complacency not an issue at Chelsea - Cahill

Gary Cahill has insisted Chelsea are not getting complacent as they edge ever closer to the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's men need just one win from their remaining three fixtures to seal the title, with games against West Brom, Watford and Sunderland on the horizon.

Cahill accepts some of the tension has lifted since Tottenham's defeat at the hands of West Ham last week but says Chelsea are not getting carried away just yet.

"It is one more to go, we have two home games and one away so we are in a very good position now," Cahill told the club's official website.

"If anything we should be enjoying it. After the Tottenham result [against West Ham], naturally spirits were high in training and everybody was buzzing.

"Everyone went out and enjoyed themselves and there was a little bit of pressure off, although that can sometimes be bad when you relax and do not do the right things.

"I am enjoying it more now than I was a week or two ago when it was really tight, we were winning and they [Tottenham] were winning, and the pressure was on.

"The pressure is still on because we have to win one game out of the three, but with the way we are playing there is no reason why we should not be confident.

"We are still doing the right things, there is no complacency. We work the same way and I know we will prepare the same way, everyone wants it more than anything now so bring it on, we are looking forward to it."