'Complete defender' Boateng is world's best, claims Sammer

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is the best defender in the game, according to club great and sporting director Matthias Sammer.

The Germany international has become a mainstay in a Bayern side that have dominated the Bundesliga in recent seasons following his move from Manchester City in 2011.

Alongside capturing three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, the former Hertha Berlin and Hamburg man also helped Germany to win the World Cup in Brazil last year.

With Boateng having established himself as a mainstay for club and country, Sammer considers the 27-year-old to be the world's best defender.

"His whole development has been amazing," the former Germany international said at the Audi Star Talk on Thursday.

"He has stabilised his play and now he is a complete player. So he won the Champions League with Bayern München and he won the World Cup with Germany.

"There's no question that he is the best defender in the world."

Boateng's assured performances at the heart of Bayern and Germany's defence have seen him compared with Franz Beckenbauer in some quarters.

"It is a very great compliment for Jerome Boateng that his style of play is linked with the legendary Franz Beckenbauer," Sammer said.

"I like it very much that Jerome is already called Kaiser by some other players."