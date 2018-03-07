CONCACAF Champions League Review: America rout has Mexican giants poised for semis

America put one foot in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals after scoring four goals against Tauro, while New York Red Bulls upstaged Tijuana away from home.

The Champions League's most successful club with seven titles, America routed Panamanian visitors Tauro 4-0 in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg.

America cruised into the last eight after easing past Deportivo Saprissa 6-2 on aggregate and the Mexican giants were relentless again – Joe Corona, Henry Martin, Cecilio Dominguez and Andres Ibarguen all on target at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The hosts only needed 19 minutes to open the scoring, with Corona firing a long-range strike into the top corner of the net.

America 4-0 Tauro Highlights | March 7, 2018

America piled on the misery in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals against Tauro, who eliminated FC Dallas in the round of 16.

Martin doubled America's lead when he glanced a header past Oscar McFarlane in the 71st minute before Dominguez came off the bench and added a third with a curling effort eight minutes later.

Ibarguen completed the scoring nine minutes from the end as America head into next week's return leg poised to reach another semi-final.

Fellow Mexican outfit Tijuana struggled, however, following their 2-0 loss to American visitors the Red Bulls.

Tijuana face an uphill battle to progress to the final four after succumbing to a Bradley Wright-Phillips brace at Estadio Caliente.

. Replay: 9' Goal ! Bradley Wright-Phillips capitalizes on a defensive error to give New York Red Bulls the early lead! March 7, 2018

The Red Bulls, who will open their MLS campaign against Portland Timbers on Saturday, hit the front in the ninth minute thanks to Wright-Phillips and the Englishman netted another priceless away goal with 23 minutes remaining.