Is Kai Havertz injured this week? Injury latest on Arsenal forward

Kai Havertz got an assist in his last outing against Sunderland

Kai Havertz has spent the majority of the 2025/26 season in the treatment room at Arsenal.

He played on the opening day against Manchester United, but after that, we didn’t see him take to the field until January, in the Gunners’ FA Cup tie against Portsmouth.

It’s unfortunate for the German international, who was one of the club’s key attacking outlets in the previous two seasons.

Is Kai Havertz fit to face Brentford?

The 26-year-old has shown that same attacking spark since returning, with a goal and assist against Kairat Almaty, a goal against his former club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and an assist in the 3-0 win over Sunderland.

But this season, it seems, Havertz is never far from a fresh setback.

Havertz has spent the majority of this season out injured

According to journalist David Ornstein, Havertz is set for another spell on the sidelines, this time with a muscular injury that is not expected to be as serious as his previous issues.

However, FourFourTwo understands Havertz is expected to be out for a month, which may see him miss up to a further six matches.

That includes the all-important North London Derby to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium towards the end of this month.

Havertz joins Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Max Dowman on the injury list at Arsenal.

Thankfully, for Mikel Arteta, he will still have Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus to pick between to lead the line, so should be able to cope with Havertz’s setback in the same way he has done all season.

Mikel Arteta is dealing with a fair few injuries at present

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Brentford game, Arteta said: “Max is still not available, the rest [we] will see about them at the medical meeting.”

Arteta is known for keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to injuries, so as much as the other three injured parties could be returning against Brentford, they may also be nowhere near.

The closest player to a return, as things stand, appears to be Trossard, who has not yet been confirmed to be out, but appeared to be taken off injured against Sunderland.

His situation in particular will become clearer when Arsenal announce their line-up to face Brentford at 6.45pm on Thursday evening.