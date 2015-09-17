CONCACAF Champions League Review: America win again
Vancouver Whitecaps and W Connection had CONCACAF Champions League wins as America continued their unbeaten run.
America stayed perfect in the CONCACAF Champions League as the Vancouver Whitecaps claimed an important win.
Carlos Quintero scored a brace for Liga MX giants America as they recorded a 3-1 victory against Walter Ferreti.
With the win, America (nine points) stayed top of Group E - ahead of Motagua (three) and Walter Ferreti (0).
Quintero opened the scoring in style in Managua, getting on the end of a Rubens Sambueza pass before volleying into the top corner.
Michael Arroyo put away a penalty in the 27th minute to make it 2-0, before the hosts pulled a goal back through Jose Laureiro.
Quintero struck again before the break, receiving another Sambueza pass before drilling a finish into the bottom corner.
Vancouver Whitecaps, who lead the Western Conference in MLS, edged to a much-needed 1-0 win over Olimpia.
Kianz Froese scrambled in the game's only goal in the 42nd minute after a fine team move.
The Whitecaps sit second in Group F despite the win, level on four points with Seattle Sounders - and one ahead of Olimpia.
W Connection needed an 82nd-minute goal from Alvin Jones to overcome Deportivo Saprissa 2-1 for their first points in Group A.
