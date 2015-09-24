CONCACAF Champions League Review: Galaxy, Sounders progress

A late goal from Alan Gordon was enough to give LA Galaxy a 1-1 draw at Central, sealing their spot in the last eight of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The MLS side trailed for the most part in the Port of Spain after Willis Plaza put the hosts ahead in the second minute.

But Gordon levelled in the 82nd minute to earn a point for Bruce Arena's men on Wednesday, ensuring they will finish top of Group D.

The Galaxy have a game to play, but they sit on seven points and cannot be caught by either Central, who are on four points but have completed their games, and Comunicaciones (3 points).

Seattle Sounders also advanced after a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field.

Lamar Neagle scored either side of a Nelson Valdez goal to secure the win and the Sounders' quarter-final spot.

The Whitecaps still have to play Olimpia, but the Sounders are three points clear and own top spot regardless courtesy of their head-to-head record against their fellow MLS outfit.