CONCACAF Champions League Review: Olimpia run riot

Olimpia recovered from their opening Group E loss to Pachuca in the CONCACAF Champions League, defeating 10-man Police United 4-0 on Tuesday.

Javier Estupinan doubled the margin with his header in the 36th minute, following Bayron Mendez's second-minute opener, and Honduras international Michaell Chirinos rounded out the scoring with a second-half brace in Tegucigalpa.

Visiting Police United ended the match with 10 men following Darren Myers' second bookable offence as Olimpia bounced back from their 1-0 defeat on matchday one.

Sporting Kansas City came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw in Group C, sharing the points with Trinidad and Tobago's Central.

Marcus Joseph levelled for Central in the 54th minute, cancelling out Seth Sinovic's opener, as four goals came in the second half, with former Sunderland forward Kenwyne Jones scoring on his debut two minutes later.

Kevin Ellis equalised for Sporting KC 20 minutes from time, after Brad Davis' pass opened up the defence, coolly finishing to keep fellow MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps on top of the group.

In the final match on Tuesday, New York Red Bulls salvaged a 1-1 draw in El Salvador, denying Alianza maximum points.

After Aaron Long's handball nine minutes into the second half, Alexander Larin gave Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles little chance, firing his free-kick into the top corner.

Jesse Marsch's Red Bulls eventually restored parity through Omer Damari in the 71st minute, giving the Americans four points from their opening two Group F games.