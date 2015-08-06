CONCACAF Champions League Review: Reigning champions America crush Motagua

America ended their five-game losing streak by thumping Motagua 4-0, while local rivals Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders could not be split in the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL).

Ignacio Ambriz's reigning CCL champions had only tasted victory once in nine matches in all competitions heading into their clash with Motagua of Honduras, but it took them just two minutes to take the lead through United States international Ventura Alvarado.

Pablo Aguilar, Oribe Peralta and Rubens Sambueza also got in on the act for the Liga MX side.

Alvarado opened the scoring in Mexico City when he slammed home the loose ball at a corner, while Aguilar made it 2-0 four minutes later with a glancing header.

America had three goals by half-time thanks to another header from Peralta and Sambueza struck the hosts' fourth in the 56th minute, stealing possession 30 yards out and then holding off two opponents to finish across Motagua goalkeeper Sebastian Portigliatti.

In Vancouver, the Whitecaps struck against the run of play just after the hour-mark when Pedro Morales picked out Tim Parker's run to the near post at a corner and the central defender's flick settled inside the far post.

But the Sounders, who would finish the match with 12 shots to six, secured a point in Group F when Lamar Neagle converted Andy Rose's cross with 18 minutes remaining.

In the other CCL fixture, Arabe Unido defeated Montego Bay United 3-0.