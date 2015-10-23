CONCACAF Champions League Review: San Francisco score eight as they bow out

San Francisco exited the CONCACAF Champions League with a crushing 8-0 win over Hankook Verdes.

With nothing to play for between San Francisco and Verdes after Queretaro already secured their progression from Group C, the Panamanian outfit showed no mercy in a victory set up by five first-half goals on Thursday.

Johnny Ruiz and Ervin Zorrilla both scored twice in the first half after Jonathan Pinilla broke the deadlock two minutes into proceedings at Nuevo Estadio Maracana de Panama.

Substitute Moises Gil made it 6-0 in the 67th minute, before Ruiz completed his hat-trick with 13 minutes remaining.

Eduardo Jimenez added an eight goal four minutes from time as San Francisco bowed out of the tournament with two wins, one point adrift of Queretaro.

Verdes finished on four points.

Olimpia and Arabe Unido also had nothing to play for as they posted victories on the final group-stage matchday.

Nestor Martinez's 68th-minute goal saw Olimpia edge Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0.

Olimpia finished a point behind Group F winners Seattle Sounders, while the Whitecaps were two points further back.

In Group H, Arabe Unido scored two second-half goals to beat Montego Bay United 2-1.