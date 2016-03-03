CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, RSL eliminated as MLS hopes end

Liga MX has once again asserted its dominance over MLS in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Club America and Tigres UANL advanced to the Champions League semifinals Wednesday, ousting the Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake, respectively, to give Liga MX a 4-for-4 sweep of MLS opponents.

America completed a 5-3 aggregate win over the Sounders after a come-from-behind 3-1 win at home.

Seattle looked on track when it went ahead four minutes before the break as Pablo Aguilar put an Osvaldo Alonso cross into his own net. But the visitors would find themselves behind before halftime. Carlos Quintero guided a Rubens Sambueza cross into the bottom corner before the latter also set up Oribe Peralta for a close-range header.

Aguilar set up America's third as his cutback found Andres Andrade, who neatly side-footed into the bottom corner just five minutes into the second half.

America will face Santos Laguna — which eliminated the LA Galaxy — in the last four.

Tigres fought hard for a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

A 22nd-minute goal from Joao Plata had the MLS side on its way but Javier Morales missed a second-half penalty, and Andre-Pierre Gignac made the hosts pay with a late equalizer that clinched advancement for Tigres.

Tigres will face Queretaro, which knocked out D.C. United on Tuesday.