CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Houston Dynamo crash out

The Dynamo led Group 1 by one point prior to the trip to Panama and needed only a draw to secure progression to the next round.

But Jose Gonzalez's 62nd-minute strike saw Arabe Unido leapfrog Dominic Kinnear's side and advance to the next stage.

In Group 8, the already-progressed Los Angeles Galaxy were thrashed 4-0 at El Salvador's Isidro Metapan.

The Galaxy made 10 changes to the starting line-up that drew 0-0 with the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS on Sunday and were thoroughly outplayed by Isidro.

Panamanian striker Nicolas Munoz was the hero for Isidro, scoring all four goals before half-time.