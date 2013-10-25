CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Houston Dynamo crash out
The Houston Dynamo have crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Panama's Arabe Unido on Thursday.
The Dynamo led Group 1 by one point prior to the trip to Panama and needed only a draw to secure progression to the next round.
But Jose Gonzalez's 62nd-minute strike saw Arabe Unido leapfrog Dominic Kinnear's side and advance to the next stage.
In Group 8, the already-progressed Los Angeles Galaxy were thrashed 4-0 at El Salvador's Isidro Metapan.
The Galaxy made 10 changes to the starting line-up that drew 0-0 with the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS on Sunday and were thoroughly outplayed by Isidro.
Panamanian striker Nicolas Munoz was the hero for Isidro, scoring all four goals before half-time.
