CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Puerto Rico win, Bermuda stay unbeaten

Puerto Rico defeated Grenada 1-0 on Friday to take a step towards CONCACAF's third round of World Cup qualifying.

In the first match of their two-legged tie against Grenada, Puerto Rico triumphed at home thanks to Deniz Bozkurt's 16th-minute goal, with the United States-based midfielder slicing his volley into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Grenada will host the second leg in St George's on Tuesday.

In Guatemala, Bermuda extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches as they drew 0-0 with the home side.

Guatemala will compete at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July - one of just four nations involved in the second round of qualifying - but could not find a way past Bermuda goalkeeper Freddy Hall at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores.

Bermuda will entertain Guatemala in Hamilton on Monday for a spot in the third round.