Concerns over Vidal's knee injury return

Vidal required surgery on his right knee after damaging he meniscus towards the back end of last season.

The operation left him lacking fitness for Chile's World Cup campaign, and he was unable to leave an impression on the tournament in Brazil.

Further concerns over the former Bayer Leverkusen man's condition have limited him to just three starts in Serie A this term.

Vidal completed 90 minutes in Chile's 3-0 win over Peru on Friday, but national coach Jorge Sampaoli may have set nerves in Turin on edge after revealing the midfielder is struggling for fitness.

"Vidal finished the game feeling knee pain," Sampaoli said.

"We'll see if we will have him available after assessing his condition."

All eyes from Juventus Stadium will be on Chile's meeting with Bolivia on Wednesday to see if Vidal's condition improves.