Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill honoured as Ronaldo posing takes a weird turn

With the Confederations Cup group stage drawing to a close, Sunday was a time for anxious waits for some players and scenes of celebration for others.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal booked their semi-final slot with a 4-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday but the captain struck a strange pose as he celebrated with his team-mates.

Australia needed to beat Chile to join the European champions in the next round but a 1-1 draw curtailed those hopes. It was a momentous day nonetheless for Tim Cahill, who became the first outfield player to win 100 Socceroos caps.

We're not sure if Ronaldo was aiming for an inspirational pose or if he simply doesn't like the man behind the camera in this Portugal dressing-room shot...

Semi final well done team June 24, 2017

Julian Draxler warmed up for Germany against Cameroon by wishing a happy Eid to his Muslim Instagram followers, while trying a smouldering stare on for size.

Javier Hernandez and Mexico joined Portugal in the semi-finals and the striker celebrated by sending best wishes to birthday-boy Miguel Layun, who turned 29.

Feliz cumpleaños hermano mío !! Que nunca nada ni nadie te haga dudar de lo que vales y de quien eres!! Te quiero y admiro!! June 25, 2017

As Tim Cahill prepared for his 100th Australia appearance, team-mate Mitchell Duke led the tributes to the record-breaking former Everton star.

Huge achievement soon to be making your 100th cap for make it one to remember June 25, 2017

Nani sent a special message to his son after scoring Portugal's fourth goal in the closing stages of their win over New Zealand.

Arturo Vidal, meanwhile, issued a rallying cry to his Chile team-mates ahead of their meeting with Australia.

Lastly, FIFA's latest fan video featured a rather anxious-looking Australian, who seems pretty unsettled by something off-camera at the end of this clip...

