Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles receive England call-ups

Wolves captain Conor Coady and Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been handed their first senior England call-ups.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate named a 24-man squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header with Denmark and Iceland on Tuesday, only for Harry Maguire to be pulled from the group later in the day.

Southgate has now made two additions to the squad, with Coady and Maitland-Niles brought in for the first time.

Congratulations on your first #ThreeLions call-ups, lads! 👏— England (@England) August 29, 2020

Wolves captain Coady has been a mainstay for Wanderers during their impressive two years back in the Premier League, helping the side to back-to-back seventh-placed finishes as well as last season’s Europa League quarter-finals.

Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, has had quite the 23rd birthday, having received his first senior call-up fresh from being named man-of-the-match in Arsenal’s Community Shield penalty shoot-out win against Liverpool at Wembley.

The pair will join the squad at St George’s Park on Monday, but there could yet be further changes.

Marcus Rashford is said to be suffering with an ankle issue, while there are reports that coronavirus is impacting a number of England’s players.