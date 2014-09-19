Consortium complete Reading takeover

After majority shareholder Anton Zingarevich left in June, former owner John Madejski had been in talks with a number of parties interested in purchasing the second-tier club.

Madejski will remain on the board as co-chairman alongside Khunying Sasima Srivikorn, who owns 25 per cent of the club, with Khun Narin Niruttinanon purchasing 50 per cent.

Khun Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth owns the remaining quarter and all three will sit on the club's board alongside Khun Jack Srisumrid and Khun Theekharoj Piamphongsarn.

Madejski confirmed in a statement that Nigel Howe will remain as chief executive while Ian Wood-Smith is to stay on as a non-executive director.

"I cannot speak highly enough of our new partners from the time we have spent together so far. They have shown great professionalism, perseverance, patience and diligence and, on a personal level, our relationship is excellent and long may that continue," Madejski said via the club's official website.

"As we look forward together to a healthy future, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the staff at Reading Football Club who have patiently supported the club throughout this process and given their total dedication, hard work and loyalty during these very difficult months.

"I would also like to offer my gratitude to our manager Nigel Adkins, the coaching staff and his squad of players for their unwavering positivity.

"It is important to also thank the media for their patience. I was not prepared to comment in depth until we had successfully completed the full process with the relevant authorities in its entirety.

"Last, but by no means least, I would like to personally thank every one of our loyal supporters for their unstinting dedication and understanding during the long time it has taken us to resolve this situation at the club.

"We have started this season well, which is testament to all of our staff and players here. There are reasons to be optimistic on many fronts, and we now move forward with a renewed vigour and high hopes for a bright new future."