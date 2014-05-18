Conte basks in historic Juventus season

Conte oversaw his side's 33rd win of the Serie A campaign, which ensured champions Juve set a new record for a highest points total (102) in the major European leagues.

After watching Andrea Pirlo, Fernando Llorente and Claudio Marchisio earn the spoils, Conte - whose position is under question despite rumours he is set to pen a new deal - chose to shower his players with praise rather than focus on himself.

"I exclusively want to concentrate on what we achieved this season and over three years," he told Sky Sport Italia. "There has been so much talk about this and at the end I just want to celebrate this achievement we earned with sweat and heart.

"These lads tore up records upon records and people will talk about this Juventus side for a long time to come.

"I understand it is your job to ask about these things (his future), but I would like respect to focus only on the celebrations and enjoy this moment with the fans and players. I don't want anyone taking any phrases out of context and turning them into a boomerang.

"The so-called soap opera will end when it has to end, in a very calm and relaxed manner."

Pirlo, who put in a typically masterful performance in the season finale, lauded Conte.

"We beat every record, amassed 102 points and it will be almost impossible for anyone to repeat that," said the veteran midfielder.

"This was an extraordinary campaign and crowned by this victory. Much of the credit for these trophies goes to Conte, as he picked up a team fresh from finishing seventh twice and won three Scudetti in a row."