Conte: Chelsea a different team

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea are a different team to the one that was beaten by Arsenal and Liverpool in September as they racked up a seventh straight Premier League win by beating Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday.

The Blues lost back-to-back top-flight matches to the Reds and Arsenal two months ago to leave many pundits questioning their title credentials.

However, Chelsea have responded in devastating fashion, racking up seven straight league wins, while Christian Eriken's opener for Spurs at Stamford Bridge ended a run of six consecutive Premier League clean sheets.

Part of Chelsea's success has been down to Conte's switch to his much-trusted 3-4-3 formation and the Italian is revelling in the league leaders' upturn in fortunes.

"We are a different team compared to the team which lost to Arsenal and Liverpool," Conte told reporters.

"We are another team. I am pleased about this and I am pleased for the players. We are working a lot and they enjoy this type of football."

Chelsea's superb run of form has made them one of the favourites to win the title, but Conte is not getting carried away just yet.

"We have to improve a lot, we have a long way in front of us," he added.

"It is important to stay humble and continue to work, trust in our work."