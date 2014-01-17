Conte confident Seedorf can succeed at San Siro
Juventus coach Antonio Conte has dismissed the notion that Milan took a huge gamble in appointing managerial rookie Clarence Seedorf.
Conte has welcomed Milan's decision to turn to the 37-year-old, who served the club with distinction during a 10-year spell as a player following a brief stint with rivals Inter and was this week unveiled as Massimiliano Allegri's successor.
Milan have seemingly lurched from one crisis to the next this season and are a staggering 30 points behind Serie A leader Juve after 19 games, but Conte is confident Seedorf can be a success in his first coaching role.
"The choice of Clarence Seedorf is a strong one by Milan," said Conte.
"Seedorf is a champion who has won a lot during his career and he knows Milan's environment perfectly .
"It's true that he doesn't have any experience as a coach, but knowing Clarence as an opponent - both as a player and as a coach - I think he can have all that is needed to become a great coach.
"However, I always say, and I said it on the day I was presented as Juventus manager when they asked me if I was happy about being fifth or sixth choice for the job - it doesn't matter where you start, all that matters is where you get to and what you achieve along the way."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.