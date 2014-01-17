Conte confident Seedorf can succeed at San Siro

Conte has welcomed Milan's decision to turn to the 37-year-old, who served the club with distinction during a 10-year spell as a player following a brief stint with rivals Inter and was this week unveiled as Massimiliano Allegri's successor.

Milan have seemingly lurched from one crisis to the next this season and are a staggering 30 points behind Serie A leader Juve after 19 games, but Conte is confident Seedorf can be a success in his first coaching role.

"The choice of Clarence Seedorf is a strong one by Milan," said Conte.

"Seedorf is a champion who has won a lot during his career and he knows Milan's environment perfectly .

"It's true that he doesn't have any experience as a coach, but knowing Clarence as an opponent - both as a player and as a coach - I think he can have all that is needed to become a great coach.

"However, I always say, and I said it on the day I was presented as Juventus manager when they asked me if I was happy about being fifth or sixth choice for the job - it doesn't matter where you start, all that matters is where you get to and what you achieve along the way."