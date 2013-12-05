Conte: Golden boy Pogba must keep his head down

The French midfielder won the prize - voted for by sports journalists and awarded to the outstanding under-21 player in Europe - on Wednesday following a string of impressive performances for club and country, which include four goals in 14 Serie A outings this season.

But Conte feels former Manchester United youngster Pogba has the potential to reach an even higher standard and implored him not to lose focus.

"I’m happy for Paul Pogba's Golden Boy award," he said. "He’s got all the potential to reach the very top.

"In the space of a year and a half, Pogba has developed in an exceptional way. Credit to him.

"As a club we've always believed in Pogba and he knows he has to keep his head down and continue to work hard."

Juve, who currently sit top of the Italian top flight, take on Bologna on Friday, and Conte is solely concentrated on leading his side to maximum points.

"Bologna's a difficult game," he continued. "We need to think exclusively about that match and put anything else to the back of our minds.

"I will look to play the most appropriate team available to me at this moment, with one objective in mind - winning.

"There are many factors that will come into play when I choose my team tomorrow. I hope I they give me the response I'm looking for.

"It’s an important moment of the season and we’ll remain focused on our task."