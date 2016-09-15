Conte not worried about potential Diego Costa ban

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not overly concerned Diego Costa will receive a ban for his fifth booking at some stage this season and believes the Spain international is still improving in this area of his game.

Costa has been a key figure for Chelsea this campaign and has already netted four times in as many Premier League outings.

He has also been booked three times, though, and is now just two yellow cards away from a suspension.

"Diego Costa is on three yellow cards and he is two cards away from a ban. But I am not too worried about this," Conte said at a news conference ahead of Friday's match against Liverpool.

"Diego is still growing in this area. He showed a great attitude in our last game [against Swansea City] in a difficult situation. Diego is a passionate man and I want him to put this passion in his game in the right way. And he is doing just this.

"It is hard to tell your players that they have to pay attention because they risk a ban. Diego is aware of this. It is important for him not to get booked for strange situations.

"It can happen for tackles and when it is necessary. He is an important player for us.

"But we also have Michy Batshuayi, who is also a good player and is ready to show what he can do. Plus we have Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] who can play in this position."