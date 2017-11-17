Conte's wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard

Antonio Conte was sporting some facial furniture at Friday's pre-match news conference, causing a stir among the reporters in attendance.

It became one of the key talking points and Conte, usually sporting a clean-shaven look, explained his motivation for making his razor redundant.

The Chelsea boss, it transpires, is a dutiful husband, with his attempt to grow a beard coming at the request of his wife.

"I don't know if my looks are good. My wife suggested that I tried it for once, to try with a beard," said Conte ahead of this weekend's Premier League match against West Brom.

Will Antonio Conte become the beard that's feared?The Chelsea boss explains his newly grown facial fuzz...November 17, 2017

"No, but this is the first time. We can see tomorrow if this beard brings luck or not," he added.

"But I repeat, this is the first time I've tried to change my look, but only because my wife decided.

"I hope at the end of the season to finish with a big beard."