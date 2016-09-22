Continuity key to Liverpool success, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's future success hinges on maintaining a consistent squad, where the need to dip into the transfer market is less urgent.

The German insists the Reds should not be a selling club, despite having been forced to allow the likes of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling to leave in recent years.

He wants to reach a position where he has a settled group to pick from, avoiding frenetic transfer windows.

"The summer was quite busy and I don't want to have that busy transfer windows," said Klopp. "Development doesn't stop after a year.

"Success is about having consistency. Big teams don't change a lot. There is no need to be a selling club. We don't need money, but it's about finding the right squad.

"I'm not that busy usually, but it was the situation. We needed to do a few things. If everything is going well then we don't have to buy another six next year. We feel confident with the squad.

"Change is sometimes good, [but] let's try to bring more consistency."

Liverpool, who host Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, signed Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Loris Karius and Alex Manninger this season.