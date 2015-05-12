Cook appointed Portsmouth manager

Portsmouth have confirmed Paul Cook as their manager after Chesterfield agreed to release him from his contract.

Cook moved to the Proact Stadium from Accrington Stanley in October 2012 and led Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2014.

This season Chesterfield reached the League One play-offs, but were beaten 4-0 on aggregated by Preston North End.

Speculation subsequently mounted that Portsmouth, who have been without with a manager since Andy Awford left his position by mutual consent in April, were given permission to talk to Cook.

A statement on the club's official website has now confirmed his appointment, while talks are taking place with Chesterfield about the possibility of assistant manager Leam Richardson also moving to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth finished 16th in the fourth tier this term.