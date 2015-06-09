Copa America: Venue guide

Chile is set to host the eagerly awaited Copa America and here we take a look at the nine stadiums that will stage matches during the tournament.

Estadio Regional Calvo y Bascnan de Antofagasta

The home of Deportes Antofagasta was built in 1964, but has undergone renovation ahead of the Copa America. Deportes Antofagasta are the only professional team in the city of Antofagasta, which is the most northern to host matches in the tournament. The stadium has a capacity of over 20,000 and will be the stage for the Group B encounter between Uruguay and Jamaica on June 13, then Paraguay versus Jamaica three days later.

Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo

The Concepcion stadium has seen major remodelling to become a 35,000 all-seater stadium and is the home of Deportes Concepcion, Arturo Fernandez Vial and Universidad de Concepcion. Opened in 1962, 'Ester Roa' was named after the mayor who was behind the project and will host the second semi-final, as well as the third-place play-off.

Estadio La Portada

Another stadium to enjoy a facelift for the tournament, Estadio La Portada in Chile's second oldest city of La Serena holds just over 17,000. The home of Deportes La Serena was built in 1952 and will also be among the venues for the upcoming Under-17 World Cup.

El Teniente

The 15,600-capacity stadium in Rancagua was among four venues to stage matches in the 1962 World Cup and was redeveloped last year. El Teniente, which means The Lieutenant, has also hosted Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Copa CONMEBOL matches.

Julio Martinez Pradanos

Chile's national stadium in Santiago, named after a Chilean football journalist, will provide the backdrop for the final on July 4. As many as 69 Copa America matches have already been held at the 48,745-capacity stadium, which also hosted the 1962 World Cup final between Brazil and Czechoslovakia.

Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The home of Colo-Colo opened in 1975 and is only around five kilometres from the national stadium in the capital city. With a capacity of 47,347, the stadium's playing surface is below ground level to enable supporters to have a better view of the action.

German Becker Stadium

The German Becker Stadium has a capacity of just less than 19,000. With great facilities for rugby, tennis and an Olympic swimming pool, it is located in the multi-cultural city of Temuco and will play host to Brazil's clash against Peru in Group C before Peru return to take on Colombia.

Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander

Named after famous former Chile international defender Elias Figueroa - who played in three World Cups for his country - the stadium was previously known as Estadio Valparaiso and Estadio Regional Chiledeportes. Built in 1931, work has been done to ensure Santiago Wanderers' home in Chile's cultural capital Valparaiso is up to scratch for the Copa.

Estadio Sausalito

The Vina del Mar venue staged eight group matches in the 1991 Copa America and games in the 1962 World Cup. Mexico and Bolivia will lock horns in the 'Garden City' on the second day of the tournament, with Argentina and Jamaica also doing battle at Estadio Sausalito.