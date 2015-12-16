Copa del Rey Review: Neville up and running at Valencia as Malaga crash out

Gary Neville chalked up his first win as Valencia coach as the La Liga side completed the formality of a Copa del Rey round-four win over Barakaldo of Segunda B.

Santi Mina opened the scoring at the Mestalla and former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo, brought in from the cold under Neville following a falling out with his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo, completed a 2-0 victory on the night and a routine 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Mid-table Segunda Division outfit Mirandes completed the biggest shock of the evening, winning 1-0 at Malaga to secure a 3-1 win overall.

Lago Junior sealed the tie 17 minutes from time as he got on the end of Alex Garcia's cross, ensuring Malaga's feel-good factor from their much-needed weekend win over Rayo Vallecano was short-lived.

Rayo were beaten once more on the night, 3-1 at Getafe, but Lass Bangoura's 52nd-minute goal when they were 3-0 down proved crucial as Paco Jemez's men progressed on away goals with the aggregate outcome 3-3.

Of the Segunda sides eying an upset on Wednesday, Ponferradina appeared best placed as they took a 3-0 lead to Eibar.

But Borja Baston put the Liga team ahead in first-half stoppage time and goals from substitutes Sergi Enrich and Simone Verdi levelled the tie before a penalty from Mikel Arruabarrena completed a stunning 4-0 comeback win for the hosts.

Athletic Bilbao were the big winners on the night, slamming six goals past Linense for an 8-0 aggregate triumph, while Real Sociedad lost 3-2 overall to Las Palmas after a 1-1 draw at the Anoeta.

The scheduled second leg of Real Madrid against Cadiz did not take place after the Liga giants were expelled from the competition for fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev – a goalscorer in their initial 3-1 win.