Copa del Rey Review: Simeone's men through thanks to Thomas volley

Thomas Partey's volley gave Atletico Madrid a narrow 1-0 home win against Reus Deportiu, with Diego Simeone's men going through to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey 3-1 on aggregate.

After a 2-1 win in the first leg, Atletico were always in control of the tie but it took 53 minutes for the breakthrough on Thursday, Thomas cushioning a low volley into the bottom corner from 22 yards.

Fernando Torres was given another chance to score his 100th goal for Atletico but the striker was denied three times by Reus goalkeeper Edgar Badia as he sought to end a 15-match dry spell.

Reus, top of Segunda B, caused problems on the break but were unable to get back in the game.

Celta Vigo beat Almeria 1-0 to book their place in the next round, with Daniel Wass' first-half goal sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Villarreal turned around a 3-2 first-leg deficit by beating Huesca 2-0 to seal their spot in the last 16.

Manuel Trigueros scored the opener at El Madrigal and Roberto Soldado, who had earlier missed a penalty, came off the bench to make it 2-0 and seal a 4-3 aggregate win.

Granada completed a night of home wins with clean sheets in the Copa del Rey, with Youssef El-Arabi scoring the only goal of the game against Leganes to secure progression on away goals after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.