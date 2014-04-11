Copa do Brasil Wrap: Fluminense progress

Dario Conca, Gum, Rafael Sobis, Wagner and Fred were all on the scoresheet in the 5-0 rout at the Estadio Journalist Mario Filho as Fluminense overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit to progress 6-3 on aggregate.

Cristovao Borges' men were beaten 3-1 in the opening leg but set themselves on their way to the next round thanks to first-half goals from high-profile recruit Conca, Gum and Sobis.

Wagner struck on the hour-mark to create some breathing space for the hosts before Brazil international Fred added some gloss to the scoreline during the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo booked their spot in the second round with a 4-0 aggregate win over CSA on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo edged the first leg 1-0 and returned home to triumph 3-0 courtesy of Alexandre Pato's 20th-minute opener and Luis Fabiano's second-half brace.

Figueirense survived a late scare to overcome Placido de Castro 3-1 on aggregate in their first-round tie.

After a goalless first leg, Placido scored an all important away goal just two minutes shy of the half-time interval.

With Figueirense seemingly heading for the exit door, Everton Santos struck twice in 15 minutes before Giovanni Augusto converted a late penalty as the home side scraped through to the next phase.

In other results, Londrina lost 2-1 to Criciuma on Thursday but still prevailed 3-2 on aggregate.

Parana progressed with a 4-2 aggregate win against Sao Bernardo after cruising to a 3-1 victory in the second leg courtesy of Giancarlo's double.

Potiguar Mossoro were the beneficiaries of the away-goals rule after they advanced 2-2 on aggregate against Portuguesa.

Sampaio Correa defeated Interporto 3-1 to progress 5-1 on aggregate and Atletico GO's 2-2 draw with Flamengo PI was enough to see them qualify 3-2 on aggregate.

Andre Astorga's first-half strike sent Bragantino through to the next round as 1-0 aggregate winners against Lajeadense.

Goals from Tozim and Denilson were enough as CRC triumphed 2-0 at home to Rondonopolis and 4-2 on aggregate.

Treze overturned a first-leg deficit to account for Tombense 3-2 on aggregate and Nautico won on penalties after scores were tied at 1-1 on aggregate against Sergipe.

Elsewhere, Gremio Barueri played out a goalless draw at home to Goianesia but emerged 2-2 aggregate winners courtesy of away goals.

Nacional AM are also into the second round after prevailing 4-2 on aggregate over Sao Luiz, Guarani lost 2-1 on aggregate to Santa Rita, while Chapecoense's 2-0 first-leg win at Rio Branco was enough to see them progress.