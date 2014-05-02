Copa Libertadores: Atletico Mineiro 1 Atletico Nacional 1

Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional scored late in the second leg at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio, to seal a 2-1 aggregate win and a 1-1 draw on the night in Belo Horizonte - sending them into the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Jefferson Duque tapped home Edwin Cardona's well-weighted cross in the 88th minute, although replays suggested the second-half substitute may have been in an offside position.

Regardless, Cardona's cross - utilising the outside of his right boot - was brilliantly weighted, with Mineiro goalkeeper Victor drawn off his line as it crossed the goalface, leaving Duque to slide in and tap in the winner into the unguarded net.

Earlier, the Brazilian hosts had squared the tie when Fernandinho lashing home a brilliant goal to put Mineiro ahead on the night.

In a brilliant foray forward from Mineiro, Diego Tardelli was denied by the right post, and Nacional's attempted clearance went only as far as Emerson Conceicao.

The left-back prodded the ball into the direction of Fernandinho, who got onto his right boot, before drilling his strike into the bottom right corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Atletico Nacional advance to the last eight, where they will meet Uruguayan outfit Defensor Sporting.