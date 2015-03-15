Copa Libertadores: Love, Guerrero tipped to shine

Guerrero and Love have only scored two goals between them in 13 matches in all competitions this season after Saturday's goalless draw at home to Red Bull Brasil.

Both goals have come from Peruvian striker Guerrero, with Love yet to find the net since leaving Shandong Luneng at the start of the year.

But Corinthians boss Bacchi is backing the pair to come good as the Group Two leaders bid to make it three wins from as many games against lowly Danubio in Uruguay.

"Vagner is improving all the time. I asked him to play like Flamengo, when he was with Adriano and move behind Guerrero," Bacchi said. "I'm still finding the best way for them.

"The Vagner option playing with Guerrero was already much better than in the other match. He gives you options, create real opportunities in these drives."

Corinthians are three points clear of Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo and defending champions San Lorenzo, who are on the road at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Wednesday.

Santa Fe and Boca Juniors are also looking to preserve their 100 per cent records in the premier South American club competitions during the week.

Group One leaders Santa Fe entertain Atletico Mineiro in Colombia, having already accounted for Colo Colo and Atlas.

Boca - the Group Five pacesetters - resume hostilities with winless Venezuelan outfit Zamora, who were on the receiving end of a 5-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture last week, on Tuesday.

The Argentine powerhouse have notched wins over Wanderers and Palestino.

Wanderers make the trip to Palestino on Thursday, having edged the Chileans 1-0 on home soil last time out.

Elsewhere, there are two Group Eight fixtures on Tuesday with leaders Racing Club away at Sporting Cristal and Deportivo Tachira at home to Guarani.

Tuesday's only other match sees Tigres UANL seeking to extend their unbeaten streak in the competition to four matches against San Jose in Group Six.

There is a top-of-the-table contest in Group Four on Wednesday, with Emelec and Internacional - level on six points - going head-to-head.

Universidad de Chile and The Strongest are also in action in Group Four on the same day.

Libertad tackle Estudiantes away from home in their Group Seven encounter.

On Thursday, River Plate will be looking to claim their Group Six win when they host Juan Aurich.

Cruzeiro - coming off back-to-back draws in Libertadores action - face lowly Mineros de Guayana in Group Three, while in Group Seven, Atletico Nacional play host to winless Barcelona.