Copa Libertadores Review: Bolivar cruise, Palmeiras go top of group

Bolivar were ruthless in their Copa Libertadores Group 3 clash with Deportivo Cali, cruising to a 5-0 win.

The Bolivian outfit lost their first game to Racing Club, but got themselves off the mark with a huge win as the goals flew in from as early as the fourth minute.

Juan Carlos Arce scored the first of his superb hat-trick when he opened the scoring and he had a second 15 minutes later courtesy of an assist from Juanmi Callejon.

He would have to wait until the 78th minute to earn the match ball, but he was joined on the scoresheet by Jose Capdevila - who put the home side 3-0 up ahead of half-time - and Rudy Cardozo, who scored in the 73rd minute.

Elsewhere, Brazilian outfit Palmeiras moved to the top of Group 2 with a 2-0 win over Rosario Central.

Jonathan Cristaldo broke the deadlock after 25 minutes but the home supporters had to wait until stoppage time for the second goal.

Agustin Allione got on the end of a lovely assist from Dudu to settle the match, consigning Rosario to bottom spot in the group after two games.

Like Rosario, fellow Argentine teams Boca Juniors and Racing Club failed to find the back of the net in a dull 0-0 draw at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in their Group 3 affair.

Racing Club remain at the top of the group with four points, one clear of the day's big winners Bolivar.