Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro edge through on penalties
Internacional and Cruzeiro were among the teams to advance to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals.
Cruzeiro edged Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo on penalties to reach the last eight of the Copa Libertadores as Atletico Mineiro were eliminated.
Leandro Damiao scored a 55th-minute goal for Cruzeiro as they claimed a 1-0 win in the second leg against Sao Paulo.
But with the tie level, penalties were needed and Marcelo Oliveira's men came out on top 4-3 in the shoot-out.
Cruzeiro needed a goal and it came via Damiao but thanks largely to an exquisite pass from Willian.
Willian put Mayke in behind down the right with a defence-splitting pass and the full-back squared for Damiao to tap in.
Damiao failed to net from the penalty spot with his team's first effort in the shoot-out as Rogerio Ceni saved his tame spot-kick down to his right.
With Sao Paulo 2-1 up, Souza blazed his penalty over the bar.
Luis Fabiano and Manoel had penalties saved before Gabriel Xavier sealed Cruzeiro's win with a well-placed effort.
Internacional sent Atletico Mineiro packing after a 3-1 second-leg win gave them a 5-3 victory on aggregate.
First-half goals from Valdivia and Andres D'Alessandro set up Internacional's win, with Lucas Pratto and Lisandro Lopez trading goals after the break.
Guarani completed a 3-0 aggregate triumph over Corinthians with a 1-0 win away from home on Wednesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.