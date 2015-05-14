Copa Libertadores Review: Cruzeiro edge through on penalties

Cruzeiro edged Brazilian rivals Sao Paulo on penalties to reach the last eight of the Copa Libertadores as Atletico Mineiro were eliminated.

Leandro Damiao scored a 55th-minute goal for Cruzeiro as they claimed a 1-0 win in the second leg against Sao Paulo.

But with the tie level, penalties were needed and Marcelo Oliveira's men came out on top 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Cruzeiro needed a goal and it came via Damiao but thanks largely to an exquisite pass from Willian.

Willian put Mayke in behind down the right with a defence-splitting pass and the full-back squared for Damiao to tap in.

Damiao failed to net from the penalty spot with his team's first effort in the shoot-out as Rogerio Ceni saved his tame spot-kick down to his right.

With Sao Paulo 2-1 up, Souza blazed his penalty over the bar.

Luis Fabiano and Manoel had penalties saved before Gabriel Xavier sealed Cruzeiro's win with a well-placed effort.

Internacional sent Atletico Mineiro packing after a 3-1 second-leg win gave them a 5-3 victory on aggregate.

First-half goals from Valdivia and Andres D'Alessandro set up Internacional's win, with Lucas Pratto and Lisandro Lopez trading goals after the break.

Guarani completed a 3-0 aggregate triumph over Corinthians with a 1-0 win away from home on Wednesday.