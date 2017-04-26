Copa Libertadores Review: Iquique beat Zamora in seven-goal thriller

A pair of goals in stoppage time saw Deportes Iquique come from behind to stun Zamora 4-3 in the Copa Libertadores, while San Lorenzo won for the first time.

Trailing 3-2 in the 90th minute, Rafael Caroca and Diego Bielkiewicz scored as hosts Iquique prevailed in a seven-goal thriller on Tuesday.

It was a topsy-turvy Group 8 clash in the second half after Alvaro Ramos had given hosts Iquique a 14th-minute lead at Estadio Zorros del Desierto.

Venezuelan Visitors Zamora scored twice in 15 minutes via Ricardo Clarke's penalty and Erickson Gallardo to hit the front 2-1 just past the hour-mark.

Caroca then headed past Carlos Salazar in the 82nd minute before Anthony Uribe equalised for Zamora three minutes later.

The drama was not over however, as Caroca completed his brace in the 92nd minute with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area and Bielkiewicz sealed the comeback by rebounding his own effort three minutes later.

Iquique are third in the group after back-to-back wins - a point adrift of Gremio and Guarani - while Zamora are yet to register a point following four matches.

San Lorenzo finally opened their Libertadores account, edging Universidad Catolica 2-1 in Group 4.

Without a win in three matches, San Lorenzo posted their first victory thanks to Nicolas Blandi and Cristian Barrios against Catolica, who ended the game with 10 men following two yellow cards to Benjamin Kuscevic.

Meanwhile, Atletico Tucuman defeated Wilstermann 2-1 in Group 5.