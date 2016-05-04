Copa Libertadores Review: Pumas UNAM, Atletico Nacional advance to quarter-finals

Pumas UNAM are through to the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-man Deportivo Tachira on Tuesday.

After going down 1-0 in the first leg, Pumas scored twice at home to ensure they made the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Eduardo Herrera struck first for the Mexican side in just the 13th minute with a powerful header from close range.

A 1-0 scoreline would have sent the game into extra time, but Pumas managed to find a second nine minutes from the end of the second half.

Herrera was involved once again, laying off the ball for Ismael Sosa to convert, eliminating their Venezuelan opponents in the process.

Deportivo were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages after Juan Carlos Mora was shown a straight red card.

Pumas will face either Independiente del Valle or River Plate in the next round, with the former leading 2-0 over the defending champions after the first leg.

Atletico Nacional joined Pumas in the quarter-finals after defeating 10-man Huracan 4-2.

The first leg ended 0-0, meaning Atletico needed to win to advance, while Huracan required just a score draw.

Atletico opened the scoring through Victor Ibarbo's spot-kick in the 24th minute but Huracan were level and had a vital away goal just two minutes later thanks to Cristian Espinoza.

However, Huracan went down to 10 men after Federico Mancinelli was sent off in the 52nd minute, with Alejandro Guerra then scoring twice to give Atletico a comfortable advantage.

Ramon Abila pulled one back to set up a nervy finish, but Jonathan Copete scored in stoppage time to seal the victory and passage to the last eight.

Atletico will face either Gremio or Rosario Central in the quarter-finals, with the latter leading the tie courtesy of a 1-0 away win.