Copa organisers open proceedings against Jara

Copa America organisers CONMEBOL have opened disciplinary proceedings against Chile's Gonzalo Jara following his actions in the 1-0 quarter-final win over Uruguay.

The defender was involved in a clash with Edinson Cavani that appeared to provoke the Uruguay striker, whose subsequent reaction was punished with a second yellow card.

Having already been booked, Cavani was punished for raising his hand to Jara's face, with the latter falling to ground theatrically.

Television replays then revealed the provocation Cavani had received, with Jara appearing to prod the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the backside with a finger.

The CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal opened proceedings against the Chilean on Saturday, and it is expected that a decision on any potential punishment will be made before Chile's semi-final with Peru on Monday.

The Disciplinary Tribunal has also received a complaint from the Chile Football Association (ANFP) against several members of the Uruguay team following the match, with that case set to be examined once the Copa is concluded.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, any suspensions that surpass the duration of the Copa will carry over to the qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup.

Jara's German club, Mainz, have already suggested they are prepared to part company with the player following his actions.

Speaking to Bild on Friday, Mainz sports director Christian Heidel said: "He knows that if an offer comes, he can go.

"We do not tolerate that. More than the prod, however, it is what comes afterwards that makes me angry. I hate theatrics more than anything."