From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi's fall from grace
Cristian Brocchi's spell in charge of Brescia has come to an end with the club embroiled in a relegation battle in Serie B.
Serie B side Brescia have sacked former AC Milan coach Cristian Brocchi after three consecutive defeats.
Brocchi took charge of seven Milan matches, including last season's Coppa Italia final, before being handed the reins at Brescia after Vincenzo Montella took up the San Siro hotseat in June 2016.
However, the former Lazio midfielder has now seen his time with the second-tier side cut short, too, his dismissal following a 2-0 defeat at Salernitana.
Brescia-born coach Luigi Cagni will now take over at Stadio Mario Rigamonti as the club lie 20th of 22 teams in the table.
