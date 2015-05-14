Coppa Italia final moved to May 20

Juventus' progression to the UEFA Champions League final has led to the date of the Coppa Italia showpiece beging switched to May 20.

Italian champions Juve were originally set to face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on June 7.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's side will now face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Berlin a day before that date after beating Real Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

A spokesperson for the Italian Football Federation confirmed to Perform that the Coppa showdown has been rescheduled due to Juve's European exploits.