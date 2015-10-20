Coquelin: We had to keep the heat on Bayern

Francis Coquelin feels Arsenal's continued pressure after Olivier Giroud's opener was key to their crucial 2-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Substitute Giroud broke the deadlock with 13 minutes remaining at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, before Mesut Ozil scored in injury time to keep Arsenal's hopes of qualifying from Group F alive.

Coquelin knew Arsenal would face a tough task against Bayern - who headed to London having won all 12 of their previous competitive games this season - but praised his team's counter-attacking prowess.

"It is always difficult against Bayern but I thought we started well and we created a big chance with Theo in the first half but we didn’t put it in the net," the Frenchman told reporters after the game.

"The second half was always going to be tough but Olivier scored a great goal and after we felt that we could keep the heat on and after the second it was game over.

"We knew Bayern would have a lot of the ball, but in the recent games against the big teams we have not had as much possession and counter-attacked.

"It worked well again here and everyone defended really well and we didn't concede any goals, so I am really pleased with the performance."

