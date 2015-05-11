Cork feeling 'valued' again at Swansea

Jack Cork says his switch from Southampton to Swansea City has made him feel "valued" again.

The midfielder joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2011, having previously enjoyed a loan spell at St Mary's Stadium during the first half of the 2008-2009 season.

However, Cork fell down the pecking order under Ronald Koeman this term and made just five starts before moving to Swansea in the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old has since become an integral part of Garry Monk's side and Swansea, who are eighth, are just four points adrift of Cork's former club with a game in hand to come against Arsenal on Monday.

"Some people said I was going backwards, but for me it was about someone wanting me a bit more," Cork told The South Wales Evening Post.

"It felt like I wasn't really as valued at Southampton and it felt like it was a great time to move.

"It was a great chance for me to come to a club similar to Southampton, who play good football, and it's been fantastic so far.

"Some of the results have helped. We had the double over Manchester United and we've had good results against teams who have been in and around us.

"I've played all the games since I've been here and I do feel a bit more valued.

"I was speaking to the [Southampton] manager and he couldn't guarantee certain things so we got a bit stuck, then the opportunity arose to come here."