Corluka: Portugal among worst teams at Euro 2016

Croatia defender Vedran Corluka believes Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Portugal are worse than Turkey and the Czech Republic.

A 117th-minute goal from Ricardo Quaresma saw Portugal edge Croatia 1-0 in the last 16 in what was a poor encounter in Lens on Saturday.

Fernando Santos' men are yet to win in 90 minutes at the tournament, but find themselves in a quarter-final with Poland.

Corluka was less than impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., saying they were poorer than two of Croatia's group opponents – both of whom were knocked out.

"Portugal is weaker than Turkey and Czech," he said.

"Which defeat was more painful for me, against Turkey in 2008 or this one? It was the one in Vienna in in the 2008 quarter-final."

Domagoj Vida had two of Croatia's best chances, heading wide in the second half and missing the target with a volley in extra time.

The defender said: "God didn't want us to go through, and I was like cursed.

"At that goal... I was watching the ball, I had it, didn't have it, it somehow gets to Ronaldo, he shoots, [Danijel] Subasic saved [and Quaresma scored the rebound].

"I guess that is how it was supposed to be. There was a lot of tears in locker room because we all know we were better."