Coronavirus forces postponement of two Championship games

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Brentford and Bristol City and Luton and QPR have both been postponed due to coronavirus.

Bristol City announced on Friday that Covid-19 symptoms had become evident within their squad that day and the Bank Holiday closure of a testing facility meant it had not been possible to arrange testing of the entire squad and backroom staff ahead of the game at Brentford.

A statement on bcfc.co.uk added: “Following discussions with Brentford and the English Football League the decision has been taken to postpone the game for the safety of players and staff of both clubs. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Shortly after that news Luton said their home clash with QPR had also been postponed following confirmed cases in the Hatters camp.

A statement on Luton’s official website said: “Positive Covid test results have recently been returned by some of the club’s senior players, football staff and immediate members of family, meaning other players and staff who have come into close contact must also isolate.

“We are awaiting further testing which unfortunately cannot be completed by official EFL procedures before tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off, so the league has agreed to postpone the fixture based on our own recommendation and the league’s medical advice.

“The game will be rearranged to be played as soon as possible, details of which will be communicated to supporters in due course.

“All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with EFL and the Government’s protocols, and the Brache training ground will close while the rest of the squad and staff bubble undergo official EFL testing.”