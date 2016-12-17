Costa back to his best as he nets 50th Chelsea goal
Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored his 50th goal for the club at Crystal Palace.
Diego Costa chalked up his 50th Chelsea goal at Crystal Palace on Saturday to cap a stunning return to form.
The Spain international's headed effort from a Cesar Azpilicueta delivery was his 13th Premier League goal of the season - more than he could muster in the entire 2015-16 campaign.
Despite those goalscoring heroics, his fifth yellow card of the season means he will miss Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.
50 – Diego Costa has scored 50 goals in all competitions for Chelsea; 17 more than any other player for the club since his debut. Warhead.December 17, 2016
