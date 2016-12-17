Costa back to his best as he nets 50th Chelsea goal

Diego Costa chalked up his 50th Chelsea goal at Crystal Palace on Saturday to cap a stunning return to form.

The Spain international's headed effort from a Cesar Azpilicueta delivery was his 13th Premier League goal of the season - more than he could muster in the entire 2015-16 campaign.

Despite those goalscoring heroics, his fifth yellow card of the season means he will miss Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.