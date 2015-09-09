Costa frustrated with lack of goals

Diego Costa has acknowledged that he has been struggling to find his best form for Spain and is desperate to score more goals for the national team.

The 26-year-old has netted just once for the reigning European champions since making his debut in the 1-0 friendly win over Italy in March 2014 and has received considerable criticism for his lack of goals.

Costa once more failed to find the net in Spain's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualification win over Macedonia on Tuesday and he has now admitted he must do better.

"I’ve got a lot to improve and I’ve got to start scoring goals," the Chelsea star was quoted as saying by AS.

"There will be no lack of effort on my part. I'll keep working hard at my club to improve.

"I am always filled with ambition whenever I get called for the national team.

"On a personal level I am not happy because I didn't manage to score against Macedonia, although I'm happy with the victory. We’ve gained three points which are important for our qualification."

The striker picked up a yellow card in midweek which rules him out of the match against Luxembourg due to suspension, much to his own surprise.

"Am I suspended against Luxembourg? It’s the first I’ve heard about it...," he added

Costa's only goal for Spain came in the 4-0 win over Luxembourg in October 2014.