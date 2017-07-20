Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference

Costa Rica edged into the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Panama on Wednesday.

Oscar Ramirez's men needed a second-half own goal from Anibal Godoy at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to book their place in the last four.

David Guzman delivered a dangerous set-piece in the 77th minute and Godoy headed past his own goalkeeper.

Both teams had their chances throughout, but Ramirez's side always looked the more likely.

AUTOGOL Panamá, Aníbal GODOY No. 20 | July 19, 2017

Costa Rica will meet the winner of the clash between the United States and El Salvador.

It marks the first time since 2009 that Costa Rica have reached the last four, having suffered quarter-final losses in each of the past three editions.