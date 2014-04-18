Costa Rica Wrap: Alajuelense close in

Leaders Saprissa and third-placed Herediano drew 1-1, while Alajuelense edged Belen Siglo XXI 1-0.

The win saw Oscar Ramirez's Alajuelense move into second – five points behind the leaders and three ahead of Herediano.

On Wednesday, Herediano struck three minutes before full-time to take a point away from Deportivo Saprissa.

Carlos Saucedo opened the scoring after 32 minutes, and the leaders looked on track when Herediano were reduced to 10 men as Keilor Soto saw red just before half-time.

But they managed to grab an unlikely point thanks to Yendrick Ruiz, who equalised on 87 minutes.

Just a day later and Alajuelense capitalised, but only just, as Kenner Gutierrez's 63rd-minute goal saw them past Belen Siglo XXI.

Jorge Barbosa led UCR to their third consecutive league win – a 3-1 victory at home to Uruguay – with a brace.

Carmelita claimed a 4-2 win over Limon and Fabrizio Ronchetti netted a hat-trick in Perez Zeledon's 4-2 victory at home to Puntarenas.

Cartagines scored once in each half on their way to a 2-0 win over Santos de Guapiles.