Costa Rica Wrap: Key win for Deportivo Saprissa

Second-half goals from Adolfo Machado and Ariel Rodriguez saw Saprissa move within three points of Alajuelense.

Jeaustin Campos' men have played a game more than Alajuelense, who are battling to hold onto the top seeding.

Machado's 59th-minute goal put Saprissa ahead on Sunday before Rodriguez sealed the win in the dying stages.

Herediano climbed into third courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Limon.

Dave Myrie, Alexander Larin and Jose Sanchez were on the scoresheet for Herediano.

UCR, who sit in the fourth and final play-off spot, were held to a 0-0 draw by Carmelita.

Cartagines are just a point behind fourth place after a 2-1 win at home to Puma Generalena.

Perez Zeledon and Santos de Guapiles played out the matchday's most thrilling game, with the former claiming a 6-4 win.

Kenneth Dixon scored a hat-trick for the losers.

Bottom side Uruguay were beaten again, going down 4-2 at Belen Siglo XXI.