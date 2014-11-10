Costa Rica Wrap: Key win for Deportivo Saprissa
Deportivo Saprissa put pressure on Costa Rican Primera Division leaders Alajuelense, winning their top-of-the-table clash 2-0 on Sunday.
Second-half goals from Adolfo Machado and Ariel Rodriguez saw Saprissa move within three points of Alajuelense.
Jeaustin Campos' men have played a game more than Alajuelense, who are battling to hold onto the top seeding.
Machado's 59th-minute goal put Saprissa ahead on Sunday before Rodriguez sealed the win in the dying stages.
Herediano climbed into third courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Limon.
Dave Myrie, Alexander Larin and Jose Sanchez were on the scoresheet for Herediano.
UCR, who sit in the fourth and final play-off spot, were held to a 0-0 draw by Carmelita.
Cartagines are just a point behind fourth place after a 2-1 win at home to Puma Generalena.
Perez Zeledon and Santos de Guapiles played out the matchday's most thrilling game, with the former claiming a 6-4 win.
Kenneth Dixon scored a hat-trick for the losers.
Bottom side Uruguay were beaten again, going down 4-2 at Belen Siglo XXI.
